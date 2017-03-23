iLoveMakonnen responds to Migos’ controversial comments about his sexuality

The Atlanta artist also recounted an incident where Drake allegedly threatened to "fuck him up"

iLoveMakonnen has responded to the recent controversial comments made by Migos regarding his sexuality.

After coming out as gay in a series of tweets back in January, Makonnen’s sexuality attracted headlines the following month after his fellow Atlanta artists Migos appeared to direct homophobic comments at Makonnen. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Quavo said “We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays,” before suggesting that the news of Makonnen’s sexuality undermined his artistic credibility because “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.” The group has since apologised for the comments.

Makonnen has now responded to the backlash Migos received after that Rolling Stone article was published in a new interview with The Fader, addressing Quavo’s “[the] world’s fucked up” comment in particular.

“My world, that I was living in, was fucked up for me,” the 27-year-old said. “That’s all I can say to clear those comments up like that. My world. The world itself is a beautiful place…”

Asked if he believed if Migos had a problem with gay people in general, Makonnen jokingly responded: “Hell nah, they ain’t got no problem with gay people! They fuckin’ song is ‘Versace’! Like, the fuck! Nigga, [Gianni] Versace is the gayest nigga. They ain’t got issues with him, why they got issues with me?”

Makonnen also recounted how he was nearly set upon by Drake at an MTV VMAs after-party last year.

“I’m in here around these Vanguard Awards and I’m accepted and I took pictures with Chainsmokers and G-Eazy and everybody and we all friends,” the artist said. “And I’m here in the middle of the floor, no security, and [Drake and his crew] are coming and I just step to the side and they see me and stop and the biggest motherfucker in the game [Drake] goes, woo woo woo, ‘Next time I’ma fuck you up!’

“I don’t have nothing to say,” he continued. “All I did was smile. And I guess they took that as a threat. I was confused, like, “It can’t be little old me. I’m just a goddamned old record from way back when. What the fuck am I doing causing stresses and pains?”