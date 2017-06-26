‘I’m in a glass cage of emotion’ – Fans react as they leave Glastonbury 2017

'I left my heart at Glastonbury'

Fans have taken online to voice their sadness at leaving the site of Glastonbury 2017, as the epic six-week clean up of Worthy Farm begins.

Yesterday saw the festival conclude, with a huge headline set from Ed Sheeran – while BBK triumphed with a dose of grime gold, The Killers performed a secret show, Biffy Clyro brought rock to the Pyramid Stage and Barry Gibb treated the afternoon crowd to a catalogue of classics when he played the prestigious legends’ slot.

Now, thousands of Glasto-goers find themselves waking up to pack up their tents, make their way off the site and battle the traffic to get home – as well as deal with the emotional comedown of Glastonbury being over for what looks like two more years.

There will not be a Glastonbury in 2018, as the festival prepares to take a fallow year. However, Glasto boss Michael Eavis says that is ‘already regretting’ the decision – and may reconsider if a certain band reform.

“There’s one band I want to re-form – if they re-form, I’ll change my mind,” said Eavis. While he didn’t reveal who that band is, he did add: “It’s not One Direction.”

Glastonbury will return in 2019, while the Eavises say they’ve already booked two of the headliners for their 50th anniversary in 2020.

Meanwhile, Michael Eavis has also called The Variety Bazaar “the last big gamble” of his life. The new festival is set to launch in 2021. It will be produced by the team behind Glastonbury, but will not be held at Worthy Farm. Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press, the festival organiser said: “The last big gamble of my life. We have no plans to stop doing [Glastonbury at Worthy Farm], but we want to try something in another location away from the farm, possibly in 2021.” He added: “It’s still very much in the planning stages, but we’ve got to be brave enough to have a go.”