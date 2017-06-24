"I'm sorry. Traffic was a bitch."

Dave Grohl has addressed the Glastonbury crowd at the start of Foo Fighters‘ headline slot – and joked they are ‘two years late’ after he broke his leg only days before they were originally due to play the festival.

As they opened with ‘Times Like These’, he recalled how he broke his leg after falling from the stage during a 2015 performance in Sweden – with Florence & The Machine taking over on Glastonbury headlining duties.

“I’m about two years late tonight, I’m sorry. Traffic was a bitch”, he joked.

“Let me tell you something, for all of you who were here in 2015… I’m sorry I missed you. But I watched that show on my laptop as I was sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg, and it looked beautiful.

“And my friend Florence got to headline that year, and I’m very happy that that happened, because you know what? I thought she should have been headlining anyway.

“And as I was sitting in my wheelchair, watching this show on TV, Florence played a fucking Foo Fighters song way better than we’ve ever played a Foo Fighters song. So I thought I’d come out here and start the show tonight singing that song back to Florence tonight.”

The band are taking top billing on the Pyramid Stage – only hours after The National delivered a triumphant set in the slot that immediately preceded them.

Speaking to NME, The National’s drummer Scott Devendorf also revealed that Grohl had given them bear hugs before going on stage.