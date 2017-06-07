Iman pays tribute to David Bowie on their 25th wedding anniversary

'BOWIE FOREVER'

Iman has shared an emotional and heartfelt tribute to her late husband David Bowie on their 25th wedding anniversary.

The model and actress married Bowie in 1992, and the pair had a child, Alexandria Zahra Jones, in 2000.

While the couple actually wed on April 24 1992, they later celebrated their marriage on June 6. To mark the occasion, Iman shared a photo of the couple on Instagram with the words ‘I would walk forever just to be in your arms again’, and the caption ‘#BowieForever’.

June 6th #BowieForever A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

On the one-year anniversary of Bowie’s death back in January, Iman shared another series of photos – stating that “the best thing about me is you.”

As well as two new David Bowie picture disc singles, the soundtrack to his cult favourite movie ‘The Labyrinth‘ is also set to be released on vinyl.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Meanwhile, REM recently shared their memories of the very first time they met David Bowie – saying that he was ‘everything you’d expect times ten’.

“He did not stop talking for three hours,” said frontman Michael Stipe. “It was unbelievable – he was so engaging, so funny, and so smart.”

Stipe added: “He had a book of his own original artwork with him, he had miniatures of sculptures that he had been working on, he had a photo of James Dean as a teenager – naked in a tree. He was just fascinating. Everything that you would expect from David Bowie, times ten. That was the first time we met him.”