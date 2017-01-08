Iman pays tribute to husband David Bowie as one-year anniversary of his death approaches

Iman shared an intimate black-and-white photo

David Bowie‘s wife Iman has paid tribute to her late husband as the one-year anniversary of his death approaches. Today (January 8) also marks his 70th birthday.

Iman posted a black-and-white photo to her Instagram on Friday (January 6). She captioned the photo of the pair, “#fbf #imanarchive #BowieForever.”

In June, Iman shared a photo of herself and Bowie, on what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary. “June 6th… 24th wedding anniversary #foreverlove” the model captioned the photo, with the words “The best thing about me is you,” written over the snap.

Iman and Bowie married in 1992. They welcomed their daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones in 2000. Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016, after an 18-month battle with cancer. He was 69.

Record producer Tony Visconti has also paid tribute to David Bowie. Tweeting a rare photo of Bowie at Hansa Studios in Berlin in 1980, Visconti wrote: “Happy Birthday dear old friend. Forever.”

Meanwhile, a new EP of Bowie’s music has been released along with a video for ‘No Plan’ to also commemorate his 70th birthday.

As well as the single ‘Lazarus’, the EP also features tracks recorded for the acclaimed musical of the same name – backed by the bittersweet melancholy of ‘No Plan’, the dark and menacing jazz-tinged scorched rock of ‘Killing A Little Time’ akin to his material from ‘Outside’ and the ambient acid rock of ‘When I Met You’.

Recorded around the time of ‘Blackstar’ for the musical ‘Lazarus’, these were Bowie’s final ever recordings.

A special tribute concert to David Bowie is set to take place at Brixton Academy to mark his birthday tonight (January 8), featuring friend and actor Gary Oldman along with over 30 musicians that collaborated with Bowie throughout his career – and more ‘special guests’.