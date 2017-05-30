Croatia’s INmusic festival announces return of its historic Tesla Tower

It was debuted last year as a tribute to the late David Bowie.

INmusic festival has announced the return of its historic replica Tesla Tower for 2017.

Last year the acclaimed Croatian festival debuted the world’s first replica of the Tesla Tower, an early wireless transmission station designed by renowned engineer and physicist Nikola Tesla. The original tower was built in Shoreham, New York at the turn of the 20th century. Tesla intended it to transmit telephone and fax messages across the Atlantic but never secured enough funds to complete the project.

Last year INmusic dedicated its replica tower to David Bowie, who played Tesla in Christopher Nolan’s 2006 film The Prestige and had a keen interest in the pioneer’s work. This year the 100-foot stainless steel tower at INMusic festival is “dedicated to celebrating the plethora of contemporary musicians who shaped the music landscape of the 20th century”.

Kings Of Leon, Arcade Fire, Kasabian and Alt-J are all headlining INmusic festival this year. Michael Kiwanuka, Flogging Molly, Public Service Broadcasting and Booka Shade are also confirmed to be performing at the three-day bash.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Read:

10 reasons to go to INmusic festival this summer

Read more at http://www.nme.com/blogs/festivals-blog/10-reasons-go-inmusic-festival-summer-2015905#7jv6buG7phLU1Kko.99

The largest open-air festival in the country, INmusic takes place in the beautiful setting of Zagreb’s Lake Jarun from June 19 to 21. Tickets are available now from here.

INmusic festival traditionally attracts an enviable lineup. The likes of Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys, Placebo, The Prodigy, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Moby and Morrissey have all played in previous years.