Insane Clown Posse announce first UK tour in 14 years

Get ready - the Juggalos are coming

Insane Clown Posse have announced details of their first UK tour in 14 years. Full dates and ticket details are below.

The controversial, multi-million-selling Detroit duo are inviting the UK legion of the cult army of fans ‘the Juggalos’ along to their five-date jaunt of shows in November 2017. They’ll be joined by fellow masked menaces Mushroomhead as support.

Their upcoming UK tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9am on Wednesday 1 March and will be available here.

Wednesday 15 November – Glasgow, O2 ABC

Thursday 16 November – Bristol, O2 Academy

Friday 17 November – Manchester O2 Ritz

Saturday 18 November – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Sunday 19 November – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

The shock-rap duo – who along with the group’s ‘Juggalo’ followers were classified as a criminal gang by the FBI in 2011 – recently spoke out about last year’s ‘killer clown’ craze.

“ICP has discovered over the last decade [that] there’s a whole army of scary, terrifying and dangerous clowns out there in this country trying to suppress the rights of thousands of people to exercise the most basic part of the Declaration of Independence, which evokes the freedom to ‘Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” they said.

They continued: “These clowns threaten the very fabric on which our nation was supposedly founded upon—and for some f—ing crazy-a– reason, they’re getting away with it. From keystone-cop clowns shooting unarmed citizens, to racist clowns burning down Islamic centers or clowns in the NSA spying on us through our cell phones and laptops, America has turned into something far more terrifying than Insane Clown Posse’s Dark Carnival. Even a scrub like me who dropped out of school in ninth grade can see what’s going on. Today’s reality is scarier than anything you’ll ever hear on one of our albums.”

Let’s hope that UK venues will allow ICP’s choice drink ‘Faygo’ – after they once cancelled a show after it was banned.