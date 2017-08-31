Instagram has given a statement on the leak

The reason why Justin Bieber’s nude photos were leaked onto Selena Gomez’s Instagram account has been revealed.

The singer’s Instagram account was hacked on Monday, leading to the release of several nude photos of Gomez’s former boyfriend, Justin Bieber. The account was later suspended, the photos removed, and the account re-opened.

Instagram has now admitted that an API bug was to blame for the account hack, revealing the email addresses and phone numbers of high-profile users. The bug did not reveal passwords.

In a statement to TIME, Instagram explained: “We recently discovered that one or more individuals obtained unlawful access to a number of high-profile Instagram users’ contact information – specifically email address and phone number – by exploiting a bug in an Instagram API.

“No account passwords were exposed. We fixed the bug swiftly and are running a thorough investigation.

“At this point we believe this effort was targeted at high-profile users so, out of an abundance of caution, we are notifying our verified account holders of this issue.”

Gomez has not released a comment on the leak.