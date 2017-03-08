The entertainment world speaks out for International Women’s Day

Florence + The Machine, Adele, The 1975 and more honour women around the world

The stars of music, arts and the entertainment world have spoken out to promote International Women’s Day.

Today (Wednesday 8 March), sees people across the globe come together to celebrate and promote the movement of women’s rights – while ‘A Day Without Women’ will see women across the US strike to raise awareness for economic inequality, reproductive rights, civil liberties and ending violence.

The likes of Florence + The Machine, Adele, Lily Allen, Katy Perry, JK Rowling, The 1975’s Matty Healy, Bastille, Garbage, Beyonce, PVRIS, La Roux and more have taken online to show their support for International Women’s Day and A Day Without Women – as well as honouring the female figures that matter the most to them.

This week also saw Emma Watson speak out to defend her feminist values after her topless photo shoot for Vanity Fair – arguing that she ‘can still be a feminist and have boobs’.

“Feminism is about giving women choice,” she said. “Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with, it’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it, it’s quite confusing. I’m always just quietly stunned.

“The shot itself I was honestly slightly taken aback by, because we’d been doing so many crazy things on that shoot,” Watson continued. “But it felt incredibly artistic and I’ve been so creatively involved and engaged with [Vanity Fair photographer Tim Walker], and I’m so thrilled with how interesting and beautiful the photographs were.

“It always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is of what feminism is.”