Rihanna hailed as a ‘goddess’ after showing off Barbados carnival outfit

Rihanna has been praised by fans as she debuted her elaborate costume for Barbados’ Crop Over Festival.

The singer attended the festival last weekend, and uploaded an photo of her outfit to Instagram, complete with multi-coloured feathers and a jewel-encrusted bikini.

She also debuted her new turquoise hair after teasing a snap of it on Instagram over the weekend.

The elaborated look has been praised by fans, with one hailing her as a “goddess”.

Another said: “Best to ever exist.”

The photo also attracted unlikely attention from Chris Brown, who left a winking emoji in the comments before he was promptly condemned by the singer’s fans.

Defending Rihanna, one fan wrote: “Rihanna don’t need this kind of negativity in her life”.

“Can Riri flourish in peace?”, another asked.

Another high-profile comment came from Lorde, who simply wrote: “I’m DEAD.”

Last month, Rihanna also met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss global education for girls.