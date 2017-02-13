The internet reacts as Blue Ivy dresses as Prince to Grammys 2017

Beyonce and Jay Z pay tribute to The Purple One

Last night as Beyonce and Jay Z attended the 2017 Grammy Awards, their daughter Blue Ivy joined them while dressed as Prince.

The evening saw Bruno Mars lead a star-studded tribute to the late, great Purple One – following a performance from Morris Day & The Time with ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ from ‘Purple Rain’ while dressed as Prince himself. But he wasn’t the only one – as the young Blue Ivy Carter was dressed in a pink tuxedo, similar to that of His Royal Badness’ in his ’80s heyday.

The internet then reacted as she was shown dancing along to Beyonce’s electric performance of ‘Lemonade’ and acceptance speech, before host James Corden then invited her along for some typical Carpool Karaoke.

While Beyonce won Best Urban Contemporary Album for ‘Lemonade’, she lost out on Album of the Year to Adele – who said that she wished Beyonce had won all of her awards.

Accepting the Record of the Year award, Adele said: “My dream and my idol is Queen Bey, and I adore you and you move my soul every single day and you have done for nearly 17 years, and I adore you and want you to be my mummy”.

The internet then reacted to Adele’s fawning speech – with one fan even commenting ‘I sometimes look at food the way Adele looks at Beyonce‘.

Check out the best, worst and most bizarre moments of the Grammys 2017 here.

Beyonce also recently announced that she was pregnant with twins – and in doing so, broke the record for most-liked photo on Instagram.