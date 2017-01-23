Interpol announce 15th anniversary for ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’

The band will be playing their classic debut album in full

Interpol have announced details of a UK and European tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their classic debut album, ‘Turn On The Bright Lights‘. See full dates and details below.

The acclaimed record contained the likes of ‘Obstacle 1’, ‘NYC’, ‘PDA’, ‘Say Hello To The Angels’ and ‘Untitled’, and was not only named as one NME’s top albums of 2002, but would go on to become one of the most revered and influential albums of the decade. It has since sold over 1million copies.

Now 15 years on, the band will mark its 15th anniversary by playing the album in its entirety at a run of UK and European festival and headline shows – including London’s Alexandra Palace and Manchester’s Albert Hall. The full list of dates is below, with tickets available via pre-sale on Wednesday 25 January, before going on general sale from 9am on Friday 27 January. Tickets will be available from here.

August 9 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar

August 10 – Vienna, AT – Arena

August 12 – Buftea, RO – Summer Well Festival

August 13 – Belgrade, RS – Belgrade Fortress

August 15 – Budapest, HU – Sziget Festival

August 16 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

August 19 – Luxembourg, LU – Den Atelier

August 20 – St. Malo, FR – La Route Du Rock

August 22 – Asolo, IT – AMA Music Festival

August 23 – Milan, IT – Carroponte

August 27 – Copenhagen, DK – The Koncerthuset

August 29 – Tilburg, NL – 013

August 30 – Groningen, NL – Oosterpoort

September 1 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

September 3 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

September 5 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

September 9 – Spain, ES – DCode Festival

Meanwhile, Interpol have recently been in the studio working on their upcoming sixth album – which a spokesman told NME is due for release in 2018.

Their next record will be the NYC trio’s sixth, and the follow-up to 2014’s ‘El Pintor’. Frontman Paul Banks is soon to return to the UK to tour his collaborative album with Wu Tang’s RZA ‘Anything But Words’ by Banks & Steelz, but it looks like the band are back together and looking to the future.

Taking to the band’s Twitter account, guitarist Dan Kessler shared a photo of drummer Sam Fogarino’s bass drum pierced by the beater, with the caption: “Pretty good rehearsal today. Sam crushed it.”