Interpol announce 15th anniversary for ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’

The band will be playing their classic debut album in full
Interpol have announced details of a UK and European tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their classic debut album, ‘Turn On The Bright Lights‘. See full dates and details below.
The acclaimed record contained the likes of ‘Obstacle 1’, ‘NYC’, ‘PDA’, ‘Say Hello To The Angels’ and ‘Untitled’, and was not only named as one NME’s top albums of 2002, but would go on to become one of the most revered and influential albums of the decade. It has since sold over 1million copies.
Now 15 years on, the band will mark its 15th anniversary by playing the album in its entirety at a run of UK and European festival and headline shows – including London’s Alexandra Palace and Manchester’s Albert Hall. The full list of dates is below, with tickets available via pre-sale on Wednesday 25 January, before going on general sale from 9am on Friday 27 January. Tickets will be available from here.
August 9 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar
August 10 – Vienna, AT – Arena
August 12 – Buftea, RO – Summer Well Festival
August 13 – Belgrade, RS – Belgrade Fortress
August 15 – Budapest, HU – Sziget Festival
August 16 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle
August 19 – Luxembourg, LU – Den Atelier
August 20 – St. Malo, FR – La Route Du Rock
August 22 – Asolo, IT – AMA Music Festival
August 23 – Milan, IT – Carroponte
August 27 – Copenhagen, DK – The Koncerthuset
August 29 – Tilburg, NL – 013
August 30 – Groningen, NL – Oosterpoort
September 1 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace
September 3 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall
September 5 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
September 9 – Spain, ES – DCode Festival
Meanwhile, Interpol have recently been in the studio working on their upcoming sixth album – which a spokesman told NME is due for release in 2018.
Their next record will be the NYC trio’s sixth, and the follow-up to 2014’s ‘El Pintor’. Frontman Paul Banks is soon to return to the UK to tour his collaborative album with Wu Tang’s RZA ‘Anything But Words’ by Banks & Steelz, but it looks like the band are back together and looking to the future.
Taking to the band’s Twitter account, guitarist Dan Kessler shared a photo of drummer Sam Fogarino’s bass drum pierced by the beater, with the caption: “Pretty good rehearsal today. Sam crushed it.”