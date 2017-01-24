Interpol confirm due date for next album

Band working on sixth album and follow-up to 2014’s ‘El Pintor’

Interpol have confirmed that they are working on a new album.

Their next record will be the NYC trio’s sixth, and the follow-up to 2014’s ‘El Pintor’.

Having announced a 15th anniversary tour for ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’, a spokesperson for the band has also revealed that they are “currently working on new material in their native New York”.

The album is also said to be “due for release through Matador Records in 2018.”

The band recently announced details of a UK and European tour to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their classic debut album, ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’. See full dates and details here.

The acclaimed record contained the likes of ‘Obstacle 1’, ‘NYC’, ‘PDA’, ‘Say Hello To The Angels’ and ‘Untitled’, and was not only named as one of NME‘s top albums of 2002, but would go on to become one of the most influential albums of the decade. It has since sold over 1 million copies. Read the original NME review of Interpol’s ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’.

Frontman Paul Banks is soon to return to the UK to tour his collaborative album with Wu Tang’s RZA ‘Anything But Words’ by Banks & Steelz, but it looks like the band are back together and looking to the future.

Meanwhile, former bassist Carlos D recently made headlines when he opened up about the truth behind him leaving the band.

Dengler parted ways with the NYC band after the completion but before the release of their self-titled fourth album in 2010, before pursuing a career as an actor. He’d said feeling ‘ bored while watching Coldplay ‘ was when he had his realisation to leave the group, but now has given a lengthy, hour-long discussion about his final years with the band and his life since.

“I was experiencing so much pain being in the band, being in the music industry,” he told Talk Music Talk. “I have to admit that I couldn’t help but to feel that the band was constraining a creative impulse. It wasn’t for lack of actually trying to make it work; it was still three tortuous years of trying to… I got sober and I said, ‘Okay, enough of this fucking rock star shit. Who am I really?’”