Interpol confirm former bassist won’t join anniversary tour

Band “don’t have any contact” with Carlos Dengler.



Interpol have confirmed that former bass guitarist Carlos Dengler will not be joining the band on this year’s 15th anniversary tour for ‘Turn on the Bright Lights’.

Dengler was a founding member of Interpol, and played an integral role on the group’s 2002 debut as well as follow-up albums ‘Antics’ and ‘Our Love to Admire’. He left the band in May 2010, with a statement on their official site saying: “We will remain deeply respectful fans of this blazingly talented individual.”

Seven years on and Interpol frontman Paul Banks says he doesn’t have “any contact” with the former bassist. Asked by Matt Wilkinson on Beats 1 about a potential reunion for the anniversary tour, Banks replied: There has not been any discussion.” When asked if he’d considered contacting Dengler, he replied: “That’s a hypothetical that’s… I don’t think it’s likely that he’s going to reach out. I really think Carlos is doing his own thing now. I understand why people would be interested in that, but the reality is, the social dynamic … is that I don’t have any contact with Carlos.” Listen to the interview snippet here.

‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ was named one of NME‘s top albums of 2002. It has since gone on to sell over 1million copies worldwide. In 2012, the band released a special edition reissue of the record to mark its 10th anniversary.

Interpol’s full ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ anniversary tour schedule is as follows:

August 9 – Prague, CZ – Lucerna Music Bar

August 10 – Vienna, AT – Arena

August 12 – Buftea, RO – Summer Well Festival

August 13 – Belgrade, RS – Belgrade Fortress

August 15 – Budapest, HU – Sziget Festival

August 16 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

August 19 – Luxembourg, LU – Den Atelier

August 20 – St. Malo, FR – La Route Du Rock

August 22 – Asolo, IT – AMA Music Festival

August 23 – Milan, IT – Carroponte

August 27 – Copenhagen, DK – The Koncerthuset

August 29 – Tilburg, NL – 013

August 30 – Groningen, NL – Oosterpoort

September 1 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

September 3 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

September 5 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

September 9 – Spain, ES – DCode Festival

September 23 – New York, US – Forest Hills Stadium

September 30 – Los Angeles, US – LA State Historic Park

October 17, 18 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Centre WTC