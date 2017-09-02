Interpol honour ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ and air new material at majestic London Alexandra Palace show

The NYC trio are celebrating 15 years of their debut album

Interpol took their anniversary tour of ‘Turn On The Bright Lights‘ to London’s Alexandra Palace last night, playing the seminal album in full along with some greatest hits and even a new song. Check out footage and the setlist below.

Celebrating 15 years of their acclaimed debut album, the band arrived on stage in silhouette to run through the album in its entirety from start to finish. From the aching majesty of ‘Untitled’ via the fevered rush of ‘Say Hello To The Angels’ to the elegiac grace of ‘Leif Erikson’, the band’s enigmatic stage presence remained as arresting as ever, while the record still stands up as one of the finest of the era.

To end the first set, the hardcore fans among the crowd were audibly delighted with the inclusion of early b-side ‘The Specialist’, which frontman Paul Banks said “nearly made it on to ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’. After a brief interval, the band returned for an encore of greatest hits and select cuts from across their remaining albums.

Kicking off with underrated ‘Antics’ gem ‘Not Even Jail’, other highlights included the indie radio classics of ‘Slow Hands’, ‘Evil’ and the now firm fan favourite of ‘El Pintor’s ‘All The Rage Back Home’, but the biggest surprise came when the band debuted new track ‘Real Life’ – a propulsive rush of dark but pop-tinged post-punk that leans on the more direct sound of their last album.

Interpol have previously confirmed that their new album is due for release on Matador Records in 2018, having shared photos of progress on the record from the studio.

Despite currently celebrating their debut album, the band are not joined by original bassist Carlos D – recently revealing that they ‘don’t have any contact with him‘. Interpol’s ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ anniversary tour now continues to Ireland, Manchester, mainland Europe and the US.

Interpol’s setlist was:

Untitled

Obstacle 1

NYC

PDA

Say Hello to the Angels

Hands Away

Obstacle 2

Stella Was a Diver and She Was Always Down

Roland

The New

Leif Erikson

Specialist

Encore:

Not Even Jail

Slow Hands

Real Life

Lights

All the Rage Back Home

The Heinrich Manoeuvre

Evil

Interpol’s remaining 2017 tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

September 3 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

September 5 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

September 9 – Spain, ES – DCode Festival

September 23 – New York, US – Forest Hills Stadium

September 30 – Los Angeles, US – LA State Historic Park

October 17, 18 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Centre WTC