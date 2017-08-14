Interpol kick off ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ anniversary tour

The band roll into the UK in a few weeks

Interpol have kicked off their long-awaited anniversary tour of their seminal debut album, ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’.

The NYC trio are currently on the road to celebrate 15 years of their acclaimed 2002 debut, kicking off the run of dates in August last week. See footage from the shows so far below.

The shows began at the Palác Lucerna Velký Sál in Prague, Czech Republic, where their set began by performing the album in full – outing the tracks ‘Roland’ and ‘Obstacle 2’ for the first time since 2002, and the first time without founding bassist Carlos Dengler. They then returned for an encore of choice cuts from ‘Antics’, ‘Our Love To Admire’, their self-titled record ‘El Pintor’, before closing with the fan favourite of early rarity ‘The Specialist’ – played for the first time since 2011.

Their subsequent show in Vienna looked set to follow suit, before being abandoned due to a thunderstorm. The following festival shows across Europe featured the same tracks, albeit in a different order – often starting with songs from their latter albums before running into the entirety of ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’.

Interpol’s Prague setlist was:

Untitled

Obstacle 1

NYC

PDA

Say Hello to the Angels

Hands Away

Obstacle 2

Stella Was a Diver and She Was Always Down

Roland

The New

Leif Erikson

Encore:

Slow Hands

Evil

Lights

Take You on a Cruise

Not Even Jail

All the Rage Back Home

The Heinrich Maneuver

Encore 2:

Specialist

Speaking out about why former bassist Carlos D was not part of the tour, frontman Paul Banks said: “There has not been any discussion.

“I don’t think it’s likely that he’s going to reach out. I really think Carlos is doing his own thing now. I understand why people would be interested in that, but the reality is, the social dynamic … is that I don’t have any contact with Carlos.”

Interpol’s remaining 2017 European and UK tour dates are below. Tickets are available here.

August 16 – Munich, DE – Muffathalle

August 19 – Luxembourg, LU – Den Atelier

August 20 – St. Malo, FR – La Route Du Rock

August 22 – Asolo, IT – AMA Music Festival

August 23 – Milan, IT – Carroponte

August 27 – Copenhagen, DK – The Koncerthuset

August 29 – Tilburg, NL – 013

August 30 – Groningen, NL – Oosterpoort

September 1 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace

September 3 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

September 5 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

September 9 – Spain, ES – DCode Festival

September 23 – New York, US – Forest Hills Stadium

September 30 – Los Angeles, US – LA State Historic Park

October 17, 18 – Mexico City, MX – Pepsi Centre WTC