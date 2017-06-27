Interpol announce 10th anniversary reissue of ‘Our Love To Admire’

The NYC band's third album featured such singles as 'The Heinrich Maneuver' and 'Mammoth'

Interpol are reissuing their 2007 album ‘Our Love To Admire’ to mark its tenth anniversary.

The New York City band’s third album followed their 2002 debut ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ and 2004’s acclaimed ‘Antics’, and featured the singles ‘The Heinrich Maneuver’ and ‘Mammoth’. ‘Our Love To Admire’ is still to this day Interpol’s highest-charting album in both the UK and US.

To mark ten years of the album – which was released on July 10 – Interpol will release a reissue of ‘Our Love To Admire’ on August 18. Available in a two-vinyl set, double LP with bonus DVD, and a CD/DVD set, there will also be 500 copies of a limited edition colour vinyl which’ll be sold exclusively in the US through The Sound of Vinyl.

The bonus DVD in question contains an Interpol show in London from July 2007, which features live renditions of cuts from ‘Our Love To Admire’ as well as such other Interpol favourites as ‘Narc’, ‘Obstacle 1’ and ‘Evil’.

The reissue of ‘Our Love To Admire’ marks the second anniversary that Interpol will celebrate this year, with the Paul Banks-led band also set to mark 15 years of ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’ with a UK and European tour.

Meanwhile, Interpol have recently been in the studio working on their upcoming sixth album – which a spokesman recently told NME is due for release in 2018.