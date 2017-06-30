Iron Maiden respond to rumours they could retire after current tour

Iron Maiden have shot down speculation that their current tour could be their last, stating that “this isn’t the last tour by any means.”

In an interview with The Press Enterprise , the metal icons’ guitarist Dave Murray confirmed that they’re sticking around for a while yet. “We’re not stopping after this tour; this isn’t the last tour by any means,” he says in the interview. “We’re going to finish this one out, which we’re having a lot of fun [doing], and then we’re going to take some time off and next year there’s going to be some surprises.”He continues: “When you’re doing something you love doing, it’s been fantastic even after all this time; but obviously seeing the kids’ reaction, that gives it a big lift. They’re singing along to the new songs and the old songs as well.

Murray was also quizzed on the band’s legacy. “If it was to finish tomorrow, I think I could say quite honestly that I’ve been very happy and very lucky and have done everything, enjoyed most of it, because of all the places we’ve traveled to, you’d never go there,” he states. “We’re lucky enough in that respect to see the world several times over by being on tour. That in itself has been a great experience and also playing music and being able to express ourselves in a melodic form, an aggressive form and just have fun with that.

On the band’s future plans, Murray remains relatively tight-lipped: “The future, there’s still things to do so you just keep inventing new things all the time, try to create new things every day.”

Iron Maiden are currently embarking on their ‘Book Of Souls’ world tour, which kicked off all the way back in January 2016. Last month they brought the tour to UK shores.

Steve Harris of Iron Maiden recently voiced his concerns about the current state of rock music and the lack of opportunity for young bands today.

Speaking to Kerrang! behind the scenes on the ‘Book of Souls’ tour, Harris speaks on the “state of play” for rock musicians today. After noting that bands back in the 1980s were privy to “more possibilities’, Steve mentions that it’s incredibly difficult for bands to get noticed.

“It’s very, very tough. I think it’s tougher than ever”, Steve begins. “Now there are so many bands and not so many outlets for it. And it’s tougher than ever to earn a crust doing it, too. I sort of feel sorry for bands in a lot of ways.”

He continues, “Sometimes it’s the luck of the draw, and being in the right place at the right time, and all that kind of stuff. You’ve just got to keep chipping away”.

Harris then gave some props to bands who he reckons have overcome the odds. “Avenged Sevenfold have come through, Biffy Clyro’s another one’s that come through to headline festivals. Those two are the ones that spring to mind the most”.

“Even with us, if we finally hang the old guitars up, you think, ‘Who’s going to come and take over?’”