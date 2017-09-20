Iron Maiden announce ‘The Book Of Souls’ live album

It will be released in November

Iron Maiden have announced details of a new live album release.

Titled ‘The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter’, the release will feature live recordings taken from the band’s The Book Of Souls World Tour in support of their recent album ‘The Book Of Souls’.

The live LP will be released on November 17 and consists of 15 tracks in all, each recorded in a different city, apart from title-track ‘The Book of Souls’ and ‘Blood Brothers’, which were both recorded during the band’s Download festival headline set in 2016.

‘The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter’’ will be released physically on CD, deluxe CD and vinyl formats, along with a photo book. A live concert film will be available digitally.

Bassist Steve Harris says of the news: “We spent a huge amount of time working on this as I wanted to get it as close to the Maiden live experience as I possibly could and to represent our fans from different parts of the world. This meant listening to literally hours upon hours of tapes from every show, to select material and construct a sound that would run consistently across the whole album and capture the excitement of a new country like El Salvador alongside such regular favourites as Donington or Wacken.”

See the live album’s full tracklisting below:

‘If Eternity Should Fail’ – Sydney, Australia ‘Speed of Light’ – Cape Town, South Africa ‘Wrathchild’ – Dublin, Ireland ‘Children of the Damned’ – Montreal, Canada ‘Death or Glory’ – Wroclaw, Poland ‘The Red and the Black’ – Tokyo, Japan ‘The Trooper’ – San Salvador, El Salvador ‘Powerslave’ – Trieste, Italy ‘The Great Unknown’ – Newcastle, UK ‘The Book of Souls’ – Donington, UK ‘Fear of the Dark’ – Fortaleza, Brazil ‘Iron Maiden’ – Buenos Aires, Argentina ‘Number of the Beast’ – Wacken, Germany ‘Blood Brothers’ – Donington, UK ‘Wasted Years’ – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden recently responded to rumours that they could retire.

Guitarist Dave Murray said: “We’re not stopping after this tour; this isn’t the last tour by any means. We’re going to finish this one out, which we’re having a lot of fun [doing], and then we’re going to take some time off and next year there’s going to be some surprises.”