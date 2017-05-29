Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson shares his thoughts on Manchester terror attack

Metal veterans wrap up their UK tour at London's O2 Arena

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson hit out at the perpetrators of the Manchester terror attack last night (May 28) as the metal veterans wrapped up the final night of their UK tour at London’s O2 Arena.

There was a huge police presence at the gig with many carrying machine guns and strict security measures in place as fans entered the venue.

Speaking ahead of the track ‘The Book Of Souls’, Dickinson declared: “You’re all aware of everything that happened the other week. There’s no point going over it, it’s shit , it’s awful, it’s terrible and we’re not going to have any one minute’s silence or anything else like that. [Instead] We should make some fucking noise and celebrate the joy and say fuck these people.”

He was then greeted with huge cheers from the crowd and chants of ‘Maiden! Maiden! Maiden’ for over a minute before he joked: “Last night they didn’t have a lot of policemen with guns [here]. There’s a lot more of them tonight and I said: ‘What the fuck is going on? Is there some weird shit going on? But apparently they’re all Maiden fans which I think is indescribably cool.”

Later in the show he also praised many fans who held aloft flags from countries across the globe. “There’s people from all over the world here tonight,” he said before adding: “For me what is special about Maiden shows is that all of us all over the world, it doesn’t matter what race you are, what God you worship, or whether you like to boil an egg in three minutes, when we get together we are family.”

The metal veterans staged a spectacular show, which saw flames being shot out of the stage and different guises of their mascot Eddie making a number of appearances on the stage as the band laced tracks from their 2015 album ‘The Book Of Souls’ with Maiden classics including ‘The Trooper’, ‘Number Of The Beast’, ‘Fear Of The Dark’ and ‘Wasted Years’. You can view footage below:

Iron Maiden played:

‘If Eternity Should Fail’

‘Speed Of Light’

‘Wrathchild’

‘Children Of The Damned’

‘Death Or Glory’

‘The Red And The Black’

‘The Trooper’

‘Powerslave

‘The Great Unknown’

‘The Book Of Souls’

‘Fear Of The Dark’

‘Iron Maiden’

‘The Number Of The Beast’

‘Blood Brothers’

‘Wasted Years’

