Is Liam Gallagher lining up a gig in Manchester?

Singer's debut solo album 'As You Were' is out later this year

Fans in Manchester are speculating that Liam Gallagher is lining up a concert at the city’s O2 Ritz.

Sources at the Manchester Evening News also believe that the former Oasis frontman could be set to play a gig in the city after a tweet by local music website Manchester Dose said a concert was in the pipeline. They wrote: “You heard it here first. Liam Gallagher to play at The Ritz. More news when we get it.”

No confirmation of the gig was confirmed on Gallagher’s Twitter account and the singer’s publicist refused to comment on the speculation.

So far his only official confirmed gig in the UK this year is Reading and Leeds Festival 2017.

The singer recently confirmed that his debut solo single is “coming” while also arguing that there’s not “much competition out there” in the current music scene, not even from Gorillaz.

The former Oasis frontman is gearing up to release his debut solo album this year. Gallagher has confirmed that his album will be called ‘As You Were’, with its first single titled ‘Not For Sale’.

Asked by a fan on Twitter when the single would be released, Gallagher replied: “It’s coming me lion patience no rush it’s not like there’s much competition out there you just relax brother”.

Gallagher announced details of his solo album last August, later saying that he will “probably fuck off forever” if the record fails. He had previously denied reports that he was releasing a solo album, saying that he wouldn’t do so because he’s “not a c*nt”. Liam later tweeted: “It’s official, I’m a c*nt”.

Liam also recently declared that brother Noel Gallagher has “seriously lost the plot” after performing on The Graham Norton Show with Gorillaz.

Noel took to the TV show earlier alongside Gorillaz and Savages singer Jehnny Beth for a live rendition of their collaborative single ‘We Got The Power’ – watch that back here.