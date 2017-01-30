Is Stormzy teasing new music with these mysterious billboards?

The billboard have been spotted in east, west and south London.

Stormzy appears to be teasing the release of new music with a series of mysterious billboards popping up over London.

The billboards, which have been spotted in east, west and south London, feature the grime star’s #MERKY logo and what seem to be song lyrics. “Ain’t dropped nothing for a minute. I’m fine,” reads one of the billboards.

They also feature the message “#GSAP 24.02”, suggesting Stormzy could be preparing to drop something – potentially his debut album – on February 24.

🤔 Ready for this Friday …. #stormzy #gsap A photo posted by PEAK004 (@peak004) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:04am PST

These posters have mysteriously popped across London today and they seem to be a teaser for Stormzy release. Will we be getting a single or an album on 24th Feb? Is the album called GSAP? What does it stand for? So many questions! A photo posted by For The Love Of Music (@allfortheloveofmusic) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:08am PST

Last year Stormzy opened up about what to expect from his hotly-anticipated debut album – claiming that it will represent him as an ‘aggy little shit with a bone to pick’.

The ‘Shut Up’ star has released a string of huge singles as a lead and featured artist, as well as an EP and a mixtape. However, his rise to prominence has yet to see him release an album.

Stormzy has also said in recent interviews that it’s important for him to express his opinion as an artist because he’s a black man.

He’s previously made headlines for speaking out on institutionalised racism and police brutality, online racial slurs, as well as the BRIT Awards excluding grime. Last year, there was a Twitter campaign to make him Prime Minister.