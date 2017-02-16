Isaac Hempstead Wright discusses ‘epic’ Game Of Thrones season 7, spoilers and fan theories

'It's going to be massive'

Isaac Hempstead Wright has said that the upcoming ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 7 is ‘epic – as well as sharing his thoughts on spoilers and fan theories. Watch our video interview with Hempstead above.

The actor, who plays Bran Stark in the hit HBO series was attending the VO5 NME Awards 2017 with Circa Waves after starring in their new video for ‘Fire That Burns‘.

Speaking of his role in the show, Wright told NME “I’ve finished a while back, they’re still going I think – or I think they’re nearly done. I genuinely have no idea when it’s coming out or when it’s finished. I’m the last to know these things. I think it should be out relatively soon.”

Asked how he finds trying not to leak any spoilers about the plot, Hempstead said: “Oh god, it’s a nightmare. You have to remember everything that has and hasn’t happened, [and ask yourself] ‘is that in season four, or is that in the new season?’ You have to be so careful. I’m really trying to make a conscious effort nowadays.”

On what to expect from season seven, he replied: “It’s epic – it’s coming together now. There’s no hiding that. It’s all starting to explode, story-lines are melding, but it’s going to be massive, it’s going to be good.”

As for his involvement beyond this season, he replied: “I couldn’t possibly say. You’ll have to watch and find out.

Game Of Thrones is also prone to many fans sharing their theories about what could happen next – and Hempstead says many of them are often true.

“I love that,” he told NME. “I love going on Twitter when there’s been a new episode out and just seeing what kind of wacky stuff people have come up with. Once or twice I’ve read things that have actually turned out to be completely true. I remember when the whole Hodor thing came out with the whole ‘hold the door’… I was Googling that at the time to see if anyone had worked it out and some guy on some forum had come up with that theory. It’s unbelievable.”