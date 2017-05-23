Bomber named as ISIS claims responsibility for Manchester terror attack at Ariana Grande concert

Islamic State releases statement following bombing that left at least 22 people dead

The attacker in last night’s Manchester terror attack has been named by police as Islamic State (ISIS) claims responsibility for the bombing.

Last night’s terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert left 22 people dead and 59 wounded following an explosion in the foyer of the Manchester Arena venue. Fans were leaving the show when a bomb exploded in the foyer. Many of those hurt and killed are said to be children and teenagers.

The police have now confirmed the attacker to be Salman Ramadan Abedi, 22 and a Manchester native of Libyan descent. Abedi is thought to have been known to police and the security services. Armed police also carried out a controlled explosion at the terraced house where Abedi lived in the Fallowfield area of south Manchester.

According to reports, ISIS has issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack. In an English language statement, the terror group writes: “With Allah’s grace and support, a soldier of the Khilafah [Caliphate] managed to place explosive devices in the midst of the gatherings of the Crusaders in the British city of Manchester, in revenge for Allah’s religion, in an endeavor to terrorize the mushrikin [non-believers], and in response to their transgressions against the lands of the Muslims.” Read the full statement beneath.

The first victims of the attack have been named, with the youngest just 8-years-old.

Manchester Arena has also issued a statement following the incident.

Several gigs have been cancelled following the attack. See a list of all the concerts affected here.

Ariana Grande was unharmed in the attack and has since released a statement, describing herself as ‘broken’. She added: “From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don’t have the words.” Her mother reportedly helped several fans to safety during the aftermath of the attack.

The entertainment world has spoken out in tribute following the attack – with the likes of Johnny Marr, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, Harry Styles and many more honouring those who died and the people of Manchester.

Meanwhile, the NHS has issued advice to blood donors in the wake of the attack.

Anyone with any information concerning the attack is asked to call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline in confidence on 0800 789321.