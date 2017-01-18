Istanbul record shop closes after attack at Radiohead event in 2016

A listening event last year was attacked by a group of 20 men.



Istanbul record shop Velvet Indieground has closed its doors following an attack last year during a Radiohead listening party.

A group of 20 armed men stormed the store during an event to promote the band’s latest album ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ in June, leaving at least one person injured. Staff said the attackers were unhappy that the shop was playing music and serving alcohol during the holy month of Ramadan.

A post shared on Reddit at the time from someone claiming to be one of the hosts of the listening party, read: “I don’t even know how we made it out.”

Following the incident, owner Lee Seok-woo closed the shop temporarily before reopening.

But Lee has now decided to shut Velvet Indieground permanently after losing customers and finding it difficult to overcome the traumatic experience, reports Korea Bizwire.

“Strangers would often drop by and talk about the incident,” he said. “I couldn’t stand how people thought of it as fun gossip, and it continuously reminded me of the terrible experience that still anguishes me.”

After the attack, Radiohead released a statement: “Our hearts go out to those attacked tonight at Velvet IndieGround in Istanbul. We hope that someday we will be able to look back on such acts of violent intolerance as things of the ancient past. For now, we can only offer our fans in Istanbul our love and support.”