Ivanka Trump says she had a “punk phase” and cried when Kurt Cobain died

Daughter of Donald Trump reveals that she used to be "really into Nirvana"

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has described her “punk phase” when she was younger, revealing that she cried for a whole day over the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

Ivanka makes the revelations in her mother Ivana’s new memoir, Raising Trump. In one Ivanka-focussed chapter, she writes: “During my punk phase in the nineties, I was really into Nirvana. My wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts.”

“One day after school, I dyed my hair blue,” she adds, saying: “Mom wasn’t a fan of this decision. She took one look at me and immediately went out to the nearest drugstore to buy a $10 box of Nice’n Easy. That night, she forced me to dye my hair back to blond. The color she picked out was actually three shades lighter than my natural color… and I have never looked back!”

Ivanka goes on to say: “It wasn’t too long after this that Kurt Cobain, the singer, songwriter, and guitarist for Nirvana, committed suicide. It was a shock and I was distraught. Mom had no idea who Kurt Cobain was, and she sympathized only so much. After twenty-four hours of my crying inconsolably in my room, alone—major melodrama—Mom had to pull me out of there to go down to dinner.”

