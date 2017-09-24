J. Cole calls for NFL boycott

"if a boycott doesn't force them to action, don't even trip. This is where the real flex happens"

Rapper J. Cole has taken to Twitter to call for a boycott of the NFL.

The American sports league has been at the centre of a number of headlines this week, after US President Donald Trump’s criticism of NFL and NBA players who kneel, sir or raise their fists during the national anthem, to protest against police brutality. Stevie Wonder paid tribute to those who partake in the protest this weekend, while numerous american football players and team owners have spoken out against Trump’s criticism of protesting player Colin Kaepernick.

Writing on Twitter, J. Cole has sided with the NFL player in question, detailing the thought process behind the protest, and calling for a boycott of the NFL until they side with Kaepernick.

“God bless every player that finds courage to kneel today, he writes in a 22 tweet thread. “But the real power comes from you deciding to not watch. Your eyes translate to advertising money for the League and it’s owners. Same ones who speak out against Trump today, are the same ones that denied a qualified man a job because he took a stand against injustice. You and me have the power to deny them our attention ($$ to them) until they make a wrong situation right.

He continues: “How do they make it right? I know there are people smarter than me with better answers. But here’s one. Hire 3rd party investigator approved by NFLPA to determine if kap was denied a job unfairly as punishment for his stance. (I know, I know) And compensate the man for his losses if they determine he was.

“Every day they stay quiet on this they’re saying that they condone what’s happening to Kap and the message it sends. Well, you have a choice on how you respond to that. You can choose to not watch. if a boycott doesn’t force them to action, don’t even trip. This is where the real flex happens. Black people spend a lot of money with NFL corporate sponsors. White people who don’t fuck with white supremacy spend a lot of money too. So, next you turn your attention to these sponsors. Pick one of the biggest ones and say, ‘do you agree with black balling players when they speak out against oppression? If not, why are you spending all this money with a League that clearly condones that? You know what, I don’t think I can spend my money with you no more until you fix this.’ Repeat this with another company, and another.

“Thats when the magic happens. And sadly, in this capitalistic world we live in, that’s when your voice is heard. When you hurt the pockets.”

He concludes: “I respect whatever you decide to do. Watch or don’t watch, whatever’s in your heart. But I’m not watching til it feel right. It was hard during preseason and the first week. But then I was like, wait, is it actually hard? Some of us got grandparents that walked miles to work instead of riding bus, just to show the bus companies that they won’t tolerate racism. So when I think about it like that it’s very easy on Sunday to say, ‘Nope, I’m straight.'”