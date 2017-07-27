J Hus: ‘Boundaries in music don’t exist any more’

J Hus has claimed that his Mercury-nominated debut album represents how ‘genre doesn’t exist any more’ in 2017. Watch our video interview above.

Speaking at the unveiling of the 2017 Mercury Music Prize shortlisted albums, where he was nominated for his acclaimed debut ‘Common Sense‘, J Hus said that he doesn’t believe there are any boundaries are relevant in the current musical climate.

“The album is so diverse,” J Hus told NME. “To me now, I don’t really categorise music – I see music as all one. That’s what my album represents, because there are so many different sounds. In 2017, there are no boundaries, there are no categories, music is just one.”

When asked about his fellow nominees, J Hus replied: “It’s amazing. If I don’t win, I keep saying to everyone that I want Stormzy to win. He’s my close friend so I’m really supporting him hard.”

The Mercury Music Prize 2017 shortlist is:

Alt-J: ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms: ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur: ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Divide’

Glass Animals: ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus: ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest: ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner: ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha: ‘Process’

Stormzy: ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon: ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx: ‘I See You’

Meanwhile, J Hus’ upcoming UK tour dates are below.

OCTOBER

Wednesday 11 – NORWICH Nick Rayns LCR

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 1 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Friday 3 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Saturday 4 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Thursday 9 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Friday 10 – MANCHESTER Academy

Saturday 11 – NORWICH UEA

Tuesday 14 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Wednesday 15 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton