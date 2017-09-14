J Hus talks Mercury Prize nomination and starting work on his next album

London rapper says he would 'put money on myself' winning the Mercury Prize

J Hus has talked about being nominated for this year’s Mercury Prize and how he is already planning a follow-up to his shortlisted album ‘Common Sense’.

The Hyundai Mercury Prize Awards Show are held at Eventim Apollo, London this evening (September 14), with Lauren Laverne returning as host and Idris Elba announcing the big winner on the night.

J Hus is nominated alongside Alt-J, Blossoms, Dinosaur, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, Kate Tempest, Loyle Carner, Sampha, Stormzy, The Big Moon and The xx.

The London rapper said he was “really excited” to be nominated, adding: “Hopefully I’m going to take it home… I’d put money on myself, yeah.”

“I can’t take it all in,” he continued. “There’s so many thing happening right now and I just feel happy about life.”

“We’re about to start working on a new album, the next album, so the work don’t stop,” he confirmed on the red carpet to NME.

Describing how he had been stopped for photos by strangers whilst shopping recently, J Hus went on to talk about how his success has changed “the things I write about”, adding: “things like this might inspire me to write new lyrics”.

Check out Apple’s playlist of this year’s Mercury Prize nominees below:

See the full list of Mercury nominated albums beneath. The winner will be announced later.

Alt-J: ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms: ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur: ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Divide’

Glass Animals: ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus: ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest: ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner: ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha: ‘Process’

Stormzy: ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon: ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx: ‘I See You’

Meanwhile, J Hus’ upcoming UK tour dates are below.

OCTOBER

Wednesday 11 – NORWICH Nick Rayns LCR

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 1 – BRISTOL O2 Academy Bristol

Friday 3 – LEICESTER O2 Academy Leicester

Saturday 4 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Thursday 9 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham

Friday 10 – MANCHESTER Academy

Saturday 11 – NORWICH UEA

Tuesday 14 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Wednesday 15 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton