Ja Rule apologises for Fyre Festival chaos but denies it was a ‘scam’

The 'luxury' festival in the Bahamas - set to host Major Lazer, Skepta and more - has been postponed

Ja Rule has apologised following the failure of his new “luxury” festival but states: “this is NOT MY FAULT”.

Fyre Festival was due to take place this weekend and the weekend after in the Bahamas, with the likes of Major Lazer, Disclosure, Skepta and more booked to perform. Tickets ranged from $1,000 to $12,000

However, the event has been postponed after guests arrived to find the festival site no finished and under-prepared. One festival-goer wrote on Twitter: “So Fyre Fest is a complete disaster. Mass chaos. No organization. No one knows where to go. There are no villas, just a disaster tent city.”

The festival’s organisers issued a statement earlier today (April 28), writing: “After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could. The festival is being postponed until we can further assess if and when we are able to create the high-quality experience we envisioned.”

Now Ja Rule, who organised the event alongside entrepreneur Billy McFarland, has posted his own apology to Twitter, writing: “We are working right now on getting everyone [off] the island SAFE… I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM… I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT”. See the post in full beneath.

It is not currently known whether the second weekend of Fyre Festival will go ahead as planned.