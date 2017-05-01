Ja Rule’s Fyre Festival sued for $100 million over luxury festival chaos

Festival-goers have filed a lawsuit against the organisers

Fyre Festival, the “luxury” event set up by Ja Rule and others but that ended in chaos, is being sued by one of its attendees.

The Bahamas-based festival made global headlines last week as pictures, videos and personal testimonies from the festival site depicted the event’s disastrous organisation, with claims of crowded airports, no running water and catering only offering bread, cheese and salad. Tickets for Fyre ranged from $1,000 to $12,000, with such acts as Migos, Skepta and Major Lazer booked to play.

After the festival issued a formal apology on Saturday (April 29) and declared that it would return next year, TMZ and The Guardian reports that celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos has filed a lawsuit against organisers Ja Rule and Billy McFarland. Geragos is reportedly seeking to bring a $100 million class action suit – representing plaintiff Daniel Jung and over 150 festival-goers – against the pair, accusing the organisers of lying and fraud.

The suit claims the “festival’s lack of adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care created a dangerous and panicked situation among attendees – suddenly finding themselves stranded on a remote island without basic provisions – that was closer to The Hunger Games or Lord of the Flies than Coachella”.

The organisers have not yet responded to the suit.

Fyre’s co-founder Ja Rule recently issued an update, declaring that “all guests are safe.” The rapper previously apologised for the festival’s mistakes but denied that it was a “scam” and said that it was not his “fault”.

Ja Rule wrote on Twitter: : “We are working right now on getting everyone [off] the island SAFE… I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM… I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT”.