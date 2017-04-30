Ja Rule gives Fyre Fest update: “All guests are safe”

The luxury festival, co-founded by Ja Rule, was postponed this weekend.

Ja Rule has given an update on Fyre Festival following the festival’s closure this weekend.

Fyre Festival was due to take place this weekend and the weekend after in the Bahamas, with the likes of Major Lazer, Disclosure, Skepta and more booked to perform. Tickets ranged from $1,000 to $12,000

However, the event has been postponed after guests arrived to find the festival site under-prepared, with claims of no running water and catering only serving up bread, cheese and salad.

Read more: Fyre Festival: Is this the worst ‘luxury’ festival of all time?

Following the festival’s closure, staff worked to evacuate attendees from the site. Some attendees claimed they were locked in a room at the airport for 2 hours with no air conditioning, water or food.

Ja Rule has now taken to Twitter to give an update on the situation, writing, “Relieved to share that all guest are safe, and have been sent the form to apply for a refund. Our deepest apologies…”

Ja Rule apologised about the festival’s failure earlier this weekend (April 28) but later stated: “this is NOT MY FAULT”.

The festival’s organisers issued a statement earlier on Friday (April 28), writing: “After assessing the situation this morning and looking at best options for our guests, we cannot move forward as we hoped we could. The festival is being postponed until we can further assess if and when we are able to create the high-quality experience we envisioned.”

Ja Rule, who organised the event alongside entrepreneur Billy McFarland, later posted his own apology to Twitter, writing: “We are working right now on getting everyone [off] the island SAFE… I wanted this to be an amazing event it was NOT A SCAM… I truly apologize as this is NOT MY FAULT”.

Meanwhile, Fyre Festival founder and co-organizer, Billy McFarland has revealed that there will be another Fyre Festival happening next year. “We’re going to take every measure to make this right for everybody now, and make this right for everybody next year, on a large scale,” he said.