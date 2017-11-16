Ja Rule wants Banksy to know that he’s “looking” for him

Rapper takes to Twitter in quest

Ja Rule has taken to Twitter to reveal that he’s “looking” for Banksy.

The US rapper – best known for his string of hits in the early 2000s, including 2001’s ‘I’m Real’ with Jennifer Lopez – tweeted on Thursday (November 16) to anyone that “knows” the anonymous graffiti artist.

“If anyone knows Banksy tell him I’m looking for him thanks…”, Ja Rule tweeted. It’s not currently known why Ja Rule wishes to get in contact with Banksy.

Banksy’s identity has long been shrouded in mystery, with Bristol native Robin Gunningham often named as a possibility. Earlier this year, the search to reveal the true identity of Banksy took an unexpected turn after D&B legend Goldie appeared to suggest that the artist is in fact Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja.

Meanwhile, Banksy recently donated £205,000 from the sale of his latest artwork to peace campaigners. ‘Civilian Drone Strike’ shows three drones bombing a child-like drawing of a house, with a shocked girl and her dog next to it.

Money from the sale of the piece was split between Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), and human rights group Reprieve. It was on display at the Stop the Arms Fair art exhibition in east London, which ended last Friday.