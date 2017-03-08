Jack White: ‘I break things with a baseball bat before I go onstage’

Former White Stripes man is currently working on a new solo album

Jack White has spoken about his pre-stage rituals, revealing that he often works himself into a “frenzy” before he performs.

The former White Stripes frontman is currently recording in Nashville, Tennessee, with a follow-up to 2014’s ‘Lazaretto’ – his second solo album – in the works.

‘I’m drinking a Red Bull, a shot of whiskey,” he revealed The New Yorker. ”I’m backstage with a baseball bat breaking things. You have to work yourself up into a frenzy.”

White also recently revealed that he’d been recording on a reel-to-reel tape machine that he’d bought when he was 14 with money made from “mowing lawns.”

Talking about the set-up, White said: “If I could just break my leg and be in the hospital for six weeks, what would it be like? Something about a room and a cot and a little space. You have nothing to do.”

“I’m going to try to write songs where I can’t be heard by the next-door neighbor,” the 41-year-old said. “And I want to write like Michael Jackson would write — instead of writing parts on the instruments or humming melodies, you think of them. To do everything in my head and to do it in silence and use only one room.”

Meanwhile, White’s Third Man Records have opened a brand new vinyl pressing plant in Detroit.

Located in Motor City’s Cass Corridor neighbourhood, the facility opened on February 25. It’s the same place where The White Stripes played their first ever show, as well as being the location of White’s high school.

Third Man’s new venture promises to boast “environmentally efficient pressing machinery within a purpose-built manufacturing infrastructure,” the first of its kind. Pressing facilities will use “recycled water from the record curing process in the air conditioning system,” and each station is “outfitted with a digital touch screen control for temperature, hydraulic compression, and extruder speed.”