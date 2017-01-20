Jack White to open vinyl pressing plant in Detroit

White’s Third Man Records are making the first ever climate-controlled pressing plant environment.



Jack White’s Third Man Records is set to open a brand new vinyl pressing plant in Detroit.

Located in Motor City’s Cass Corridor neighbourhood, the facility will open on February 25. It’s the same place where The White Stripes played their first ever show, as well as being the location of White’s high school.

Third Man’s new venture promises to boast “environmentally efficient pressing machinery within a purpose-built manufacturing infrastructure,” the first of its kind. Pressing facilities will use “recycled water from the record curing process in the air conditioning system,” and each station is “outfitted with a digital touch screen control for temperature, hydraulic compression, and extruder speed.”

At its full capacity, the facility will be able to press 5,000 records per 8 hour shift. It’s set to bring the area 50 living wage job opportunities. It won’t solely devote itself to pressing Third Man releases — instead, it aims to be an outlet for “small imprints, “bedroom” labels, and independent artists without the ability to press small runs of records in reasonable amounts of time.”

YouTube

Local artist Robert Sestok has also created a mural for the pressing plant – see more details here.

To celebrate the plant’s opening, an accompanying Third Man Records store in Cass Corridor will host live performances as well as selling the factory’s newly-pressed records. These include The White Stripes’ self-titled debut and their ‘De Stijl’ LP, both pressed on red vinyl. “A few additional surprises” are also promised for next month.

Although Jack White hasn’t released new music since 2014’s ‘Lazaretto’, he’s been busy with plenty of other things. He recently reupholstered an old sixties’ couch and declared his love for the King of all dips, guacamole.