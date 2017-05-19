Jack White to release children’s book inspired by The White Stripes

The book will be released by Third Man later this year

Jack White has announced he will release a children’s book later this year.

The picture book will be called We’re Going To Be Friends and is inspired by the song of the same name by The White Stripes.

Elinor Blake, who is an animator who has worked on the likes of The Ren & Stimpy Show and Pee Wee’s Playhouse, has illustrated the book.

We’re Going To Be Friends charts the adventures of Suzy Lee and her friend – characters that also appear in the song. It will be available from November 7 via Third Man Books and, as Pitchfork reports, will come with a download of ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’ as well as cover versions by Woodstation Elementary School Singers and April March, aka Blake.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Last week (May 12), White released the soundtrack for his documentary series, American Epic.

The series explores the history of the Twenties, in which record companies traveled across America with the first electrical recording rig in search of new artists.

The three-part documentary was executive produced by Jack White, along with Robert Redford and T Bone Burnett. The soundtrack includes a 100-song boxset, original archived recordings and studio performances from the American Epic sessions.

The artists involved include: Alabama Shakes, The Americans, The Avett Brothers, Beck, Frank Fairfield, Ana Gabriel, Rhiannon Giddens, Merle Haggard, Bobby Ingano, Elton John, Auntie Geri Kuhia, Pokey LaFarge, Bettye LaVette, Los Lobos, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Taj Mahal, Steve Martin & Edie Brickell, Fred Martin and The Levite Camp, Ashley Monroe, Nas, Willie Nelson, Charlie Kaleo Oyama, Blind Boy Paxton, Raphael Saadiq, and Jack White.