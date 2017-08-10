Jack White is releasing a new limited edition 7″ via the Detroit Tigers

You can only pick it up at the Tigers' ground

Jack White has announced plans to release a new 7″ record, which will only be on sale at the Detroit Tigers’ upcoming baseball game.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The baseball team are a longtime favourite of White’s, who was born in Detroit in 1975. Those who buy tickets to the team’s August 24 match against their rivals the Minnesota Twins will be eligible to purchase the new record, which is being released in partnership White’s Third Man Records.

The 7″ will feature a new song called ‘Strike Out’, the Detroit Metro Times reports. On the record’s flip-side will be a new interview between Jack White and the baseball World Series champ Kirk Gibson. Proceeds from the sale of tickets to the game will go to The Kirk Gibson Foundation as well as the Tigers Foundation, which promotes civic pride in Detroit.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Check out the 7″‘s artwork below.

Third Man Records recently confirmed that Jack White is recording a new solo album. Earlier this year, Jack White also gave a rare interview, elaborating on the new solo music he was writing.

Speaking to The New Yorker for a rare profile feature, White revealed that he’d been recording on a reel-to-reel tape machine that he’d bought when he was 14 with money made from “mowing lawns.” The piece also sheds a light on his current recording space, which is described as sparse in that it only contains his recording equipment, a cot and four windows – all with the shades drawn.

Talking about the set-up, White said: “If I could just break my leg and be in the hospital for six weeks, what would it be like? Something about a room and a cot and a little space. You have nothing to do.”