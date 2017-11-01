Jack White says his new album is ‘good gardening music or roofing music’

The musician revealed he was recording the follow-up to 2014's 'Lazaretto' this summer

Jack White has described his forthcoming solo album as “good gardening music or roofing music”.

The musician last released a solo record in 2014 with ‘Lazaretto‘. He revealed he was working on the follow-up to that album this summer.

In a new interview for Interview Magazine, White spoke to his “favourite actor” Gary Oldman. During the chat, White told him: “I’ve been recording in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. I’ve never recored in New York or LA before. I tried to go to some new places and meet musicians I’ve never met before, and see if I could get to a new place.

“I’m getting somewhere. I’ll send you something. It’s good gardening music or roofing music or, you know, back-alley stabbing music. I’m trying to think of some good activities that people haven’t written songs for yet.”

The pair also discuss being “analog guys” and Oldman credits White with having “single-handedly made vinyl a real thing again”. “Well, sometimes I had to use my other hand, too,” the musician responded, adding: “I don’t even know what that joke means.”

In July, White’s Third Man Records posted two photos of him in the studio with a group of musicians. The label confirmed the photos were taken during the sessions for White’s third solo album.

Earlier this year, White gave a rare interview, elaborating on the new solo music he was writing. “I’m going to try to write songs where I can’t be heard by the next-door neighbor,” the 41-year-old said. “And I want to write like Michael Jackson would write — instead of writing parts on the instruments or humming melodies, you think of them. To do everything in my head and to do it in silence and use only one room.”