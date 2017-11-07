Jack White gives update on “bizarre” new solo album

White Stripes man says new LP is "practically done"

Jack White has issued an update on his next solo album, saying that it is “practically done” and describing the record as “bizarre”.

The former White Stripes frontman last released a solo record in 2014 with ‘Lazaretto‘. He recently revealed that he had been working on his follow-up LP this summer, joking that it would be “good gardening music or roofing music or, you know, back-alley stabbing music”.

After giving a keynote speech at Detroit’s Making Vinyl event on Monday (November 6), White told Billboard that his next record is “practically done, just some finishing touches”.

White added: “It’s a bizarre one. I’ve just got to let it settle. I need to listen to it by myself. I haven’t been able to listen to it by myself for awhile.”

Billboard also reports that the album will be released during the first half of 2018.

In a recent interview for Interview Magazine, Jack White spoke to his “favourite actor” Gary Oldman. During the chat, White told him: “I’ve been recording in New York, Los Angeles and Nashville. I’ve never recored in New York or LA before. I tried to go to some new places and meet musicians I’ve never met before, and see if I could get to a new place.”

“I’m getting somewhere. I’ll send you something,” White said. “It’s good gardening music or roofing music or, you know, back-alley stabbing music. I’m trying to think of some good activities that people haven’t written songs for yet.”

In July, White’s Third Man Records posted two photos of him in the studio with a group of musicians. The label confirmed the photos were taken during the sessions for White’s third solo album.

Earlier this year, White gave a rare interview, elaborating on the new solo music he was writing. “I’m going to try to write songs where I can’t be heard by the next-door neighbor,” the 41-year-old said. “And I want to write like Michael Jackson would write — instead of writing parts on the instruments or humming melodies, you think of them. To do everything in my head and to do it in silence and use only one room.”