Jack White’s Third Man Records announces ‘Blue Series’ book as part of Record Store Day releases

It joins the already-announced 'Battle Cry' 7" and further releases

Jack White‘s Third Man Records has announced a new book as part of its Record Store Day releases.

The Blue Series: The Story Behind The Color is written by Ben Blackwell and documents White’s Blue Series releases. Artists such as Insane Clown Posse, Beck, Courtney Barnett, Alabama Shakes‘ Brittany Howard and more have all put out records as part of the series.

The Record Store Day release will also include a 7″ vinyl with unreleased tracks from the series by First Aid Kit and Butthole Surfers’ Gibby Haynes, as Pitchfork reports.

Third Man will also reissue Bob Seger System’s ‘2+2=?’ on yellow 7″ vinyl, with ‘Ivory’ on its flip-side. New merchandise and a new release from Lillie Mae, along with the already-announced gold 7″ of White’s new single ‘Battle Cry‘.

Over 500 releases have been announced to be made exclusively available through independent record shops on Saturday 22 April – on vinyl, picture disc, cassette and much more.

Key releases this year include live albums from David Bowie, along with his collaboration with Placebo ‘Without You I’m Nothing’ being issued on picture disc vinyl for the first time. Other notable vinyl releases include a triple live album of Iggy Pop’s ‘Post Pop Depression’ show from Royal Albert Hall, The Cure’s greatest hits and acoustic hits on deluxe vinyl and even Toto’s ‘Africa’ on vinyl in the shape of the continent.

“Shops all over the country will be supporting the releases with an array of events – live music, raffles, quizzes, giveaways and more – offering a day that truly celebrates the record shop culture that we all live and breathe every day,” said Natasha Youngs of Resident Music in Brighton. “The UK’s independent record shops are a fiercely diverse set of businesses but this event brings us together to celebrate our differences.”

To mark 10 years of Record Store Day, Slaves, Anton Newcombe (Brian Jonestown Massacre), Kate Tempest, Kate Nash and Izzy Bizu have been named as official champions.

Check out the full list of releases below, and for more information and participating stores, visit here.