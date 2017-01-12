Trump’s inauguration performer Jackie Evancho says she’s doing it ‘for my country’

'America's Got Talent' runner-up to play Donald Trump's swearing-in next week

Jackie Evancho, the teenage singer set to perform at Donald Trump‘s inauguration next week, has said that her decision to accept the President-elect’s invitation was “not political” and she is simply doing it “for my country”.

Classical crossover singer Evancho, 16, came runner-up on America’s Got Talent in 2010. Her inauguration performance was announced in December along with opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who later denied that he would perform.

The only solo artist set to perform at the inauguration ceremony, Evancho has described Trump as “very polite” to the New York Times, adding: “I just kind of thought that this is for my country. So if people are going to hate on me it’s for the wrong reason.”

Getty

Evancho’s transgender sister, Juliet, is currently involved in a lawsuit against her local school district in Pennsylvania over the right to use women’s bathrooms. She says she supports Jackie’s plans to perform at the inauguration.

Elsewhere in the interview, Evancho reveals she’s co-written new music inspired by Lana Del Rey, saying the songs “have Lana-esque feels”.

Meanwhile, The B Street Band, who call themselves the US’s ‘number one Bruce Springsteen tribute band’, are set to play at a Donald Trump inauguration ball next week.

Trump will be sworn in as President in Washington, DC on January 20.