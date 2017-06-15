Watch Tyler, the Creator drive in Jaden Smith’s surreal new video for ‘Batman’

The clip sees the budding rapper dress up in a white version of the Caped Crusader's famous superhero suit

Jaden Smith has shared the surreal new video for his song ‘Batman’, which briefly features a driving cameo from Tyler, the Creator – watch the new clip below.

The single in question is expected to feature on the budding rapper and actor’s forthcoming debut solo studio album, which currently has the working title ‘Syre’.

Smith has now released ‘Batman”s accompanying video, which primarily features the 18-year-old wandering around the streets and hills of LA in a white Batman costume. The video culminates with Smith play-fighting with fellow superhero impersonators in central LA.

Other notable moments in the video include the brief presence of Frank Ocean‘s Boys Don’t Cry zine on a table, and a driving cameo from Tyler, who is behind the wheel of a white Tesla. Smith confirmed the latter cameo in a tweet yesterday (June 14).

Watch the video for Jaden Smith’s single ‘Batman’ below.

Smith recently made headlines after he made the unusual claim that a Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto “spiked” his pancakes with cheese.

Tweeting his disgust, Smith wrote: “I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List,” before adding, “The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I’m Surprised I’m Still Alive,” followed by, “After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room.”