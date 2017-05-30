Jaden Smith claims Four Seasons Hotel ‘spiked’ his pancakes with cheese and kicked him out of his room

“I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List," Smith wrote.

Jaden Smith has claimed that the Four Seasons hotel ‘spiked’ his pancakes with cheese before throwing him out of his room.

Smith took to Twitter on Saturday (May 27), starting off a thread of tweets with “The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf.”

He continued, “I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List,” before adding, “The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I’m Surprised I’m Still Alive,” followed by, “After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room.” You can see the tweets below.

Meanwhile, Fall Out Boy‘s Pete Wentz has spoken out about the rise of hip-hop and grime while rock is ‘on the back-burner’ – claiming that “Jaden Smith could be the next Nirvana”.

Wentz was talking to NME after unveiling their ‘extreme’ new single ‘Young & Menace’ and their ‘political’ new album ‘M A N I A’.

When asked about the current state of rock music and its popularity, the bassist with last year’s Reading & Leeds headliner replied: “I think it is on the back-burner. Over here in the US, hip-hop is super exciting for kids. I’ll be looking at my Snapchat on Coachella and that is rock n’ roll right now – it’s hip hop. I think that if rock music wants to be culturally relevant on a mass level you have to be open to updating it and changing it and making it a little weird. If you don’t it becomes quaint. That’s not what we’ve ever really been into.”

He continued: “The interesting thing is that when I talk to like my rock friends, they’re like, ‘The next Nirvana is coming, the next Nirvana is coming’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, but the next Nirvana probably is coming, but not in the form of Nirvana. It might be like Jaden Smith or, I dunno. The reason Nirvana was a genre-killer is that it was a wave that came from nowhere. Looking for something that sounds like that is not gonna work.”