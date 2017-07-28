It's been a busy day for Jaden

Jaden Smith has released a new video for his track ‘Watch Me’. The song comes from Smith’s upcoming new album, ‘[SYRE]’ due for release later this year.

Shomi Patwary directed the video, which features psychedelic colour distortions and wide panoramic shots.

In the video, Smith dances through the desert with a black sports car, wearing a black leather jacket decorated with the words “Fuck Off”. Watch the video below:

The release follows the unveiling of the new Fall Out Boy ‘Champion’ video yesterday, which saw Smith destroying a virtual reality headset.

It has also been announced today that Smith will be joining Fall Out Boy when they head out on tour in the Autumn.

Jaden Smith will be joining Fall Out Boy on the American leg of their tour, alongside Blackbear.