Jai Paul buys old BBC nightclub to house mystery music project

Cult artist was pictured for the first time in years at the new base for The Paul Institute in West London

The elusive Jai Paul has been pictured for the first time in three years as he purchased property at the old BBC Television Centre in West London.

According to Property Week, the artist will use the premises as a base for his mysterious musical project, which sees him work alongside brother A.K Paul and collaborator Muz Azar. The circular building – once a nightclub for BBC workers – will welcome a growing community of creatives and technologists to occupy its 3000 sq ft of space.

“West London is the place where it all started for us and we can’t think of a more suitable place than the Rotunda to call our new home,” Azar said.

Launching in March 2016, details surrounding the Paul Institute project remain scarce. The track ‘Landcrusin’‘ was described by Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 show upon release as “Blade Runner pop”, before the DJ played it three times.

Cult artist Jai Paul rose to fame with his singles ‘BTSTU’ and ‘Jasmine’ in 2011 and 2012 respectively, with a debut album expected ever since. In 2013, a collection of leaked demos were posted to Bandcamp, with the musician later saying that they were “not uploaded by me” and that the release was “not my debut album”.

A.K Paul has worked with stars such as Sam Smith, Alicia Keys and Miguel.