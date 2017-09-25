Bugg is back...

Jake Bugg has announced that he’s heading out on a huge acoustic tour of the UK next year.

The singer, who released fourth album ‘Hearts That Strain’ earlier this month, will play across the UK and Ireland in February and March next year, including a show at the iconic London Palladium.

After beginning at Dublin’s Whelans on Thursday 15 February, he’ll then head to Belfast for a show at the Ulster Hall on Saturday 17 February. Tickets are set to go on sale from Friday September 29. You can see all the tour dates below and buy tickets here.

February 2018

Thurs 15th Dublin, Whelans

Sat 17th Belfast, Ulster Hall

Mon 19th Glasgow, Old Fruit market

Weds 21st Carlisle, The Sands Centre

Thurs 22nd Isle Of Man, Isle Of Man Marina

Sat 24th Bristol, Colston Hall

Mon 26th London, London Palladium

March 2018

Fri 2nd Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Sun 4th Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre

Mon 5th Manchester, Albert Hall

Weds 7th Margate, Winter Gardens

Thurs 8th Warwick, Arts Centre

Fri 9th Oxford, New Theatre

Sun 11th Southampton, 02 Guilhall

Mon 12 Exeter Great Hall, Exeter Great Hall

Tues 13th Brighton, Dome

Earlier this year, it was also announced that lifelong Notts County fan had reached an agreement for his name to become one of County’s 10 month-long shirt sponsors for this season.

His logo will appear on the front of Notts County’s shirts during November.