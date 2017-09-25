Jake Bugg announces huge UK acoustic tour for 2018
Bugg is back...
Jake Bugg has announced that he’s heading out on a huge acoustic tour of the UK next year.
The singer, who released fourth album ‘Hearts That Strain’ earlier this month, will play across the UK and Ireland in February and March next year, including a show at the iconic London Palladium.
After beginning at Dublin’s Whelans on Thursday 15 February, he’ll then head to Belfast for a show at the Ulster Hall on Saturday 17 February. Tickets are set to go on sale from Friday September 29. You can see all the tour dates below and buy tickets here.
- February 2018
- Thurs 15th Dublin, Whelans
- Sat 17th Belfast, Ulster Hall
- Mon 19th Glasgow, Old Fruit market
- Weds 21st Carlisle, The Sands Centre
- Thurs 22nd Isle Of Man, Isle Of Man Marina
- Sat 24th Bristol, Colston Hall
- Mon 26th London, London Palladium
- March 2018
- Fri 2nd Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- Sun 4th Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
- Mon 5th Manchester, Albert Hall
- Weds 7th Margate, Winter Gardens
- Thurs 8th Warwick, Arts Centre
- Fri 9th Oxford, New Theatre
- Sun 11th Southampton, 02 Guilhall
- Mon 12 Exeter Great Hall, Exeter Great Hall
- Tues 13th Brighton, Dome
Earlier this year, it was also announced that lifelong Notts County fan had reached an agreement for his name to become one of County’s 10 month-long shirt sponsors for this season.
His logo will appear on the front of Notts County’s shirts during November.