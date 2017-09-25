Jake Bugg announces huge UK acoustic tour for 2018

Jake Bugg

Nick Reilly
Jake Bugg has announced that he’s heading out on a huge acoustic tour of the UK next year.

The singer, who released fourth album ‘Hearts That Strain’ earlier this month, will play across the UK and Ireland in February and March next year, including a show at the iconic London Palladium.

After beginning at Dublin’s Whelans on Thursday 15 February, he’ll then head to Belfast for a show at the Ulster Hall on Saturday 17 February. Tickets are set to go on sale from Friday September 29. You can see all the tour dates below and buy tickets here.

  • February 2018
  • Thurs 15th                   Dublin, Whelans
  • Sat 17th                      Belfast, Ulster Hall
  • Mon 19th                   Glasgow, Old Fruit market
  • Weds 21st                  Carlisle, The Sands Centre
  • Thurs 22nd                  Isle Of Man, Isle Of Man Marina
  • Sat 24th                      Bristol, Colston Hall
  • Mon 26th                   London, London Palladium
  • March 2018
  • Fri 2nd                         Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
  • Sun 4th                       Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
  • Mon 5th                     Manchester, Albert Hall
  • Weds 7th                    Margate, Winter Gardens
  • Thurs 8th                     Warwick, Arts Centre
  • Fri 9th                          Oxford, New Theatre
  • Sun 11th                     Southampton, 02 Guilhall
  • Mon 12                       Exeter Great Hall, Exeter Great Hall
  • Tues 13th                    Brighton, Dome

Earlier this year, it was also announced that lifelong Notts County fan had reached an agreement for his name to become one of County’s 10 month-long shirt sponsors for this season.

His  logo will appear on the front of Notts County’s shirts during November.