Jake Bugg to be a shirt sponsor for Notts County next season

Jake Bugg will be a shirt sponsor for his beloved Notts County next season.

The Nottingham-born singer/songwriter is a lifelong supporter of the east Midlands football club, who play in League 2. Bugg achieved what was surely a personal dream back in May 2015 when he played at County’s Meadow Lane ground for the Football Rocks charity match.

Bugg’s connection with the club has now become even greater following the news that he has reached an agreement to become one of County’s 10 month-long shirt sponsors next season, which kicks off on August 5.

The artist’s logo will appear on the front of County’s shirts during the month of November, and will join the likes of Showcase Cinemas, Premier Electrical Services and Bassingfield Wood Yard in gracing the front of the Magpies’ shirt for a short space of time next season.

Speaking to the club’s website, commercial operations manager Simon Fotheringham expressed his delight at securing Bugg’s backing for the month of November.

“To attract someone of Jake Bugg’s stature, for example, is a major coup for us,” he explained. “Add in the fact Jake’s a massive Notts fan and it’s a match made in heaven!”

Bugg, meanwhile, recently featured on Tinie Tempah’s new single ‘Find Me’ – which the duo promoted by busking in central London, much to the delight of fans.