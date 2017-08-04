He's also heading out on acoustic tour...

Jake Bugg has announced his fourth album and details of an acoustic tour at the end of the year.

The Nottingham singer will release ‘Hearts That Strain’ on September 1, after heading out to Nashville to record the album earlier this year.

The record features surprise collaborations with The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, who plays guitar on new single ‘How Soon The Dawn’. You can listen it to below.

Other collaborations include the house band of the American Sound Studio – who previously worked with Elvis Presley on Suspicious Minds.

Describing the band, Jake said: “They’re old guys but they’re amazing. It was ten to five and then that’s it. They’d pack up and we’d done two or three tunes. It was a mad vibe being from England and meeting these absolute legends and then cutting some tracks with them.”

Auerbach, meanwhile, also features on album tracks ‘I Can Burn Alone’ and ‘In The Event of My Demise’.

Jake is also set to giving the new album an early airing later this year, when he heads out across the UK and Ireland for an intimate acoustic tour.

He’ll hit the road with a show at Bath’s Forum on November 4, before heading to Cardiff’s St David’s Hall on November 5. From there, he’ll play shows across the UK, while also finding time for Irish shows in Cork, Limerick, and Galway. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 11 August and you can buy them here.

You can see all the tour dates below.