Watch Jake Bugg busk with Tinie Tempah in central London

The pair teamed up for a special street performance outside Oxford Circus station today following an earlier stop at St. Pancras station

Jake Bugg and Tinie Tempah busked together on the streets of central London earlier today (April 21) to promote their new single, ‘Find Me’ – watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Revealed earlier this month, ‘Find Me’ was included on Tempah’s recently-released third studio album ‘Youth’ and features Bugg on guitar and vocals.

The Nottingham guitarist and the London MC joined forces again today as they took to the streets of the capital for a special impromptu performance of ‘Find Me’. Announcing the performance at short notice on his Twitter, Tempah first revealed that he’d be meeting fans at St. Pancras International station – where he then linked up with Bugg.

The duo later pitched up outside the Oxford Street Nike store, setting up their performance right outside one of the entrances to Oxford Circus tube station where fans had already gathered in anticipation of the guerilla gig.

Watch footage of Bugg and Tempah’s rendition of ‘Find Me’ below.

The pair will perform on this evening’s episode of The One Show, which airs on BBC One at 7pm.

Last month, Tempah elaborated on his busy work ethic in an interview with NME.

“It’s glamorous, yes! Get over it! I work hard, I work so hard,” he said. “Every time you see me in any of those [Instagram] pictures, I’m working. When I was in Milan, I was there working. If I’m on a jet, it’s work. If I’m in Vegas, I’m working. If I’m in LA, I’m working. If I’m in New York, I’m working. If I’m in Ibiza, I’m very much working. So it looks glamorous, but I’m working hard for everything that I get.

“I’m showing young people, the uninvited, that you can be proud and have a glamorous life and you can earn it. Anything is possible.”