Jake Bugg and Tinie Tempah unveil new single ‘Find Me’

Track is taken from Tinie's upcoming album, 'Youth'

Tinie Tempah has unveiled his new single ‘Find Me’ – a collaboration with Jake Bugg. Check it out below.

The track is taken from Tinie’s forthcoming new album ‘Youth’, due for release next week on April 14, and sees Nottingham troubadour lend his trademark drawl to a much more slick and polished radio rap production.

“It’s glamorous, yes! Get over it!” Tinie Tempah told NME, discussing his lifestyle in his recent cover feature. “I work hard, I work so hard. Every time you see me in any of those pictures, I’m working. When I was in Milan, I was there working. If I’m on a jet, it’s work. If I’m in Vegas, I’m working. If I’m in LA, I’m working. If I’m in New York, I’m working. If I’m in Ibiza, I’m very much working. So it looks glamorous, but I’m working hard for everything that I get.

“I’m showing young people, the uninvited, that you can be proud and have a glamorous life and you can earn it. Anything is possible. Whoever told you that this wasn’t for you and that you’re not supposed to have this – which is how I felt when I was 14 or 15 – I want to be one of the people that reminds you that’s not the case, that you can have whatever you want.”